SAVANNAH, Ga. — A terminal building at the Savannah airport has been evacuated by officials “out of an abundance of caution” on Saturday.

Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport said “passengers should proceed the parking garage areas. At this time all inbound roadway traffic is being rerouted away from the airport.

Due to a security risk, airport officials said passengers should also expect flight disruptions on Saturday afternoon.

Airport officials said they will make updates to passengers.