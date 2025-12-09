Georgia AG Commissioner Tyler Harper responds to Trump administration’s aid package to farmers

ATLANTA — President Donald Trump is giving farmers some $12B in aid to help as they struggle to sell their crops while getting hit by rising costs.

The move Monday comes after the president raised tariffs on China as part of a broader trade war.

China has since agreed to buy more US soybeans, but sales have so far been slow.

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper tells WSB Radio although he is not sure how much Georgia farmers will be getting, the money is much needed.

“It’s going to be huge for our state,” Harper says. “We are an apples to zucchini state. We are truly an A-to-Z state, when it comes to agriculture. Our farmers and farm families have been really hit hard.”

Farmers have backed Trump politically, but his aggressive trade policies and frequently changing tariff rates have come under increasing scrutiny.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said farmers will get the money by the end of February.

Payments will be limited to no more than $155,000.