Local

Georgia AG Commissioner Tyler Harper responds to Trump administration’s aid package to farmers

By WSB Radio News Staff
Georgia AG Commissioner Tyler Harper responds to Trump administration’s aid package to farmers Georgia Sen. Tyler Harper, R-Ocilla, presents House Bill 847, which deals with growing hemp, Monday in the Senate. The Senate approved the bill, which is now headed to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk to be signed or vetoed. (ALYSSA POINTER / ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — President Donald Trump is giving farmers some $12B in aid to help as they struggle to sell their crops while getting hit by rising costs.

The move Monday comes after the president raised tariffs on China as part of a broader trade war.

China has since agreed to buy more US soybeans, but sales have so far been slow.

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper tells WSB Radio although he is not sure how much Georgia farmers will be getting, the money is much needed.

“It’s going to be huge for our state,” Harper says. “We are an apples to zucchini state. We are truly an A-to-Z state, when it comes to agriculture. Our farmers and farm families have been really hit hard.”

Farmers have backed Trump politically, but his aggressive trade policies and frequently changing tariff rates have come under increasing scrutiny.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said farmers will get the money by the end of February.

Payments will be limited to no more than $155,000.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!