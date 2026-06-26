Georgia 400 interchange at McGinnis Ferry Road now open

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA — Drivers in Fulton and Forsyth counties now have full access to and from Georgia 400 in both directions after the opening of the new full diamond interchange at McGinnis Ferry Road.

The interchange opened after five years of construction and is designed to improve mobility and reduce congestion in the area.

“It’s going to help ease the traffic flow on State Route 400, specifically with the surrounding interchanges north and south of McGinnis Ferry Road,” said Communications Officer Nathan Johnston.

Johnston said the project is intended to improve traffic flow for drivers using both the interstate and McGinnis Ferry Road.

“The goal of this project is to elevate traffic from both exits, along with people traveling through McGinnis Ferry Road,” Johnston said.

The project also widened McGinnis Ferry Road from two lanes to four lanes through the interchange.

“We’ve converted from two lanes to four lanes heading eastbound and westbound on the interchange. We’ll have four lanes total,” Johnston said.

The $192 million project also included the construction of new sidewalks and a multi-use path. Officials said the bridge’s design also accounts for the future addition of express lanes on Georgia 400.

Although the interchange is now open, Johnston said minor construction work will continue through next week.

“We will be finishing up even though the interstate is open, we’ll be continuing to do minor construction throughout the rest of the week and into next week,” Johnston said.

WSB Radio’s Jordan D. Brown contributed to this story.