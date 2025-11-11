Local

Georgia 2020 election case to move forward despite recent presidential pardons

By WSB Radio News Staff
Court Hearing In The Fulton County 2020 Election Interference Trial Judge Scott McAfee listens as attorneys for Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell, lawyers who worked in connection with former U.S. President Donald Trump's 2020 re-election campaign. (Photo by Alyssa Pointer-Pool/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — The Fulton County election interference case will move forward this week despite the recent wave of presidential pardons related to the 2020 election.

Pete Skandalakis, Executive Director of the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia, said the president’s pardons apply only to federal charges and have no effect on state-level prosecutions.

Skandalakis confirmed that his office is still working to appoint a new prosecutor to oversee the Fulton County election meddling case by November 14, as ordered by a judge following the disqualification of the district attorney’s office.

He emphasized that the council will continue to “carry out its responsibilities without being influenced by outside matters.”

The statement comes after President Trump issued pardons to several allies accused of trying to overturn the 2020 election results, but legal experts note those pardons do not extend to state charges.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story.

