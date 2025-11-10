Politics

President Trump issues new round of pardons tied to Georgia election interference case

By WSB Radio News Staff
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 01: Former U.S. President Donald Trump attends UFC 302 at Prudential Center on June 01, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images) (Luke Hales/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump has issued a sweeping list of pardons, many connected to the 2020 election interference case in Georgia.

According to the White House, 77 people are included in the new proclamation, which offers a full pardon to anyone involved in activities related to slates of presidential electors from the 2020 election, as well as individuals who claimed to be investigating voter fraud or election irregularities.

The list includes several of Trump’s Fulton County co-defendants and Georgia’s so-called “fake electors.” Among those named are Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, former Georgia GOP Chair David Shafer, and Cathy Latham, who previously allowed computer analysts into the Coffee County election office to copy voting data.

Also pardoned are former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and attorney Sidney Powell, who was charged for spreading misinformation about alleged election fraud in Georgia. Four of the pardon recipients had already pleaded guilty in the state case.

The White House confirmed the move through its legal counsel, and the Department of Justice later verified the list. Trump’s proclamation specifically states that he is not pardoning himself.

Legal experts note that the president’s pardoning power extends only to federal offenses, not state charges. Most of the Georgia fake elector cases remain at the state level, meaning these pardons will not affect those prosecutions.

The Georgia election interference case itself has been paused for months after Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was disqualified from overseeing it. A new prosecutor must be appointed by Friday to move the case forward.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story.

