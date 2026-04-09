Gen Z emerges as top movie-going generation, study finds

ATLANTA — A new study finds Gen Z is emerging as the most active group of movie-goers, helping ease concerns in the film industry.

According to a Fandango study, Gen Z attends more movies per year than older generations and also spends more during each visit.

The study found Gen Z audiences are more likely to spend on premium formats such as IMAX, as well as concessions.

Researchers said many Gen Z movie-goers view going to the theater as a social activity, which is driving higher attendance.

The study also found that a wider selection of films and the appeal of leaving home are key reasons why Gen Z is going to the movies more often.

The findings come after concerns during the pandemic that younger audiences might shift away from theaters in favor of streaming on personal devices.

However, according to data cited in a report by Variety, a large share of Gen Z continues to go to the movies, with 87% attending at least one film in theaters over the past year.

That compares to 82% of millennials, 70% of Gen X and 58% of baby boomers.