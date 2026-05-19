GDOT suspending lane closures during Memorial Day weekend

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation will suspend lane closures over the busy memorial day weekend travel period.

The road work is expected to stop at noon on Friday and continue through Tuesday, May 26th at 5 a.m.

While lane closures are suspended for the weekend, construction crews may still be working near roadways, according to officials.

Officials add some long-term closures could remain in place for safety reasons.

The busiest travel times are expected Thursday and Friday between Noon and 8 p.m. officials said.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes and plan travel accordingly.