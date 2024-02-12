GDOT rolls out construction plans for North Druid Hills Road bridge

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) contractors are starting a major project that is expected to impact traffic along North Druid Hills Road for months.

“Traffic is already terrible enough and it’s about to get worse with them closing this bridge right here,” said Adrian Webb.

In the next few weeks, the bridge over North Fork Peachtree Creek in Brookhaven will be shut down.

GDOT plans on starting some much-needed repairs on the bridge, built in 1962.

The bridge will close down for 90 days and it’s supposed to start in March.

That’s news Webb doesn’t want to hear.

“It’s about to cause a lot of problems for a lot of people,” said Webb.

The construction will happen over 90 days starting in March between Buford Highway and West Druid Hills. Drivers can expect nightly construction lane closures.

Then there will be a full roadway closure.

During the three months, drivers will have to use a five-mile detour following I-85 Northbound.

“Very frustrating. Very frustrating,” said Webb.

GDOT said the bridge replacement is part of a larger I-85 improvement project that is now going on.

The new bridge structure will be wider and safer, which will help with the flow of traffic.

“Really? I want to see it when they’re done with it then. To see if it’ll make it a lot whole more easier for everyone to get in and out. So we’ll see,” said Webb.

Several businesses said they are also concerned that the closure will hurt their bottom line.





