GDOT launches ‘Check Your Height’ campaign to prevent bridge strikes

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is launching a new awareness campaign aimed at preventing a persistent and costly problem on state roadways, bridge strikes.

The “Check Your Height, Know It’s Right” campaign reminds drivers, especially those operating large vehicles like commercial trucks, RVs, and rented moving vans to know the height of their vehicles before getting on the road.

“These types of accidents are more common than people realize,” said GDOT spokesperson Natalie Dale. “We’ve had about 16 reported bridge strikes in Georgia from 2015 to 2025.”

Bridge strikes can result in significant infrastructure damage, traffic delays, and in some cases, injuries. Dale noted that repairs can be costly and sometimes require complete bridge replacements. In several cases, like the Old Mount Vernon Bridge over I-285 and incidents along I-16 in South Georgia, bridge strikes have led to closures lasting more than a year.

“If you strike a bridge, it has to be rebuilt, and there is a financial commitment the state can try to recoup from you,” Dale added.

The campaign specifically targets not just commercial drivers of big rigs and dump trucks, but also everyday drivers operating oversized vehicles like RVs or moving trucks.

GDOT hopes the campaign will reduce bridge strikes and minimize costly damage and traffic disruptions.

WSB’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story