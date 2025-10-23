Local

GDOT invites public feedback for proposed express lanes east of I-285

By WSB Radio News Staff
Express lanes being added to I-285 (Georgia Department of Transportation)
By WSB Radio News Staff

TUCKER, GA — State transportation officials are giving the public the chance to learn about proposed new express lanes on the eastside of I-285.

Those new express lanes are proposed for a section of the interstate between Henderson Road in Tucker and just south of I-20, spanning about 13 miles.

The Georgia Department of Transportation will hold a public information open house Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the Doubletree Hotel on Lavista Road.

Residents will be able to learn more about the project and give feedback to staff.

There are additional proposals for express lanes on other portions of I-285, including on the northern end and west side.

