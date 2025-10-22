GBI investigating death of man after bizarre incident with Cobb police officer

COBB COUNTY, GA — A bizarre incident in Cobb County ends with a man dead and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation called into investigate a police officer.

On Tuesday night, a Cobb police officer responded to a hit and run call and found 47-year-old Timothy Sheats walking down the road. He told the officer he had been shot.

The officer at the time time didn’t seen any visible injuries and asked Sheats to get in his car for safety.

He refused and started walking into traffic.

The officer said he tased Sheats to prevent him from running into traffic. EMS arrived on scene and Sheats became unresponsive.

He was taken to the hospital where he died.