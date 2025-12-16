GBI investigating death of 17-year-old from Loganville

BLOOMINGDALE, GA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after the body of a metro Atlanta teenager is discovered near Savannah.

The body is identified as 17-year old Antonio Thornton of Loganville.

He was found near the Magnolia Lane apartments in Chatham County.

Police received a call just before 8:00 Sunday morning from someone reporting a body outside the apartment complex.

When officers arrived, they found Thornton with a gunshot wound.

The body will be taken to the GBI crime lab in Pooler, GA for an autopsy to determine a cause of death.