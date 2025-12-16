Local

GBI investigating death of 17-year-old from Loganville

By WSB Radio News Staff
Investigation FILE PHOTO: GBI investigating death of 17-year-old from Loganville (Matt Gush/Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

BLOOMINGDALE, GA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after the body of a metro Atlanta teenager is discovered near Savannah.

The body is identified as 17-year old Antonio Thornton of Loganville.

He was found near the Magnolia Lane apartments in Chatham County.

Police received a call just before 8:00 Sunday morning from someone reporting a body outside the apartment complex.

When officers arrived, they found Thornton with a gunshot wound.

The body will be taken to the GBI crime lab in Pooler, GA for an autopsy to determine a cause of death.

Top Stories


Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage