GBI investigating death of 17-year-old from Loganville

BLOOMINGDALE, GA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after the body of a metro Atlanta teenager is discovered near Savannah.
The body is identified as 17-year old Antonio Thornton of Loganville.
He was found near the Magnolia Lane apartments in Chatham County.
Police received a call just before 8:00 Sunday morning from someone reporting a body outside the apartment complex.
When officers arrived, they found Thornton with a gunshot wound.
The body will be taken to the GBI crime lab in Pooler, GA for an autopsy to determine a cause of death.