GBI investigating after UGA professor accused of sending sexually explicit messages to minor

ATHENS, GA — Social media influencers confront UGA professor accused of sending sexually explicit messages to minor

A University of Georgia professor, whose name has not been released, is accused of sending sexually explicit messages to someone believed to be a minor.

Social media influencers confronted the professor in a video posted online. Angelus Pereira, a social media influencer with the Street Sweepers, said they posed online as a 14-year-old boy, and the teacher allegedly contacted them and said over the phone that he knew it was wrong.

“It was an illegal conversation, it was illegal to meet up,” Pereira said. “He still engaged in illicit conversations, sexual conversations.”

The group confronted the instructor during a class session, and the professor is seen in the video saying, “I made a mistake.”

Officials with the University of Georgia Police Department said they are in communication with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation as the investigation continues.

UGA officials said in a statement that the allegations are deeply troubling.

Authorities have not released the professor’s name, and no charges have been announced.