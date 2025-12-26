GBI investigates toddler shooting in northwest Georgia

ROCK SPRINGS, GA — An investigation is underway after a toddler was shot on Christmas morning in northwest Georgia.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has confirmed that the Walker County Sheriff’s Office requested its assistance with a death investigation.

Deputies responding to a home in Rock Spring found the toddler suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Authorities say the child’s father and the toddler’s infant sibling were inside the home at the time.

No additional details have been released, and the investigation remains ongoing.