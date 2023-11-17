GBI: Former Woodstock officer accused of getting information on people illegally and lying about it

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said they have arrested a former Woodstock Police officer after an investigation revealed criminal misconduct.

Robert William Brown, 27, was arrested and charged with three counts of computer invasion of privacy, making false statements to law enforcement, and violation of oath by a public officer.

According to the GBI, on Oct. 3 the Woodstock Police Department requested them to investigate allegations of criminal misconduct by Brown.

The investigation revealed that while an officer, Brown illegally obtained personal information about two people between Dec. 2022 and Sept. 2023.

The GBI said Brown also made false statements to its investigators.

When the investigation is complete, it will be given to to the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office.

