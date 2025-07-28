Local

Gas prices slightly rise in Georgia, AAA says

By WSB Radio News Staff
Saving at the gas pump
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, Ga. — Gas prices have slightly increased across Georgia compared to last week, AAA says.

Compared to last week, gas prices have climbed up by one penny to $2.91 per gallon.

That is largely due to crude oil prices holding steady, according to AAA.

They are down by four cents from last month and are 42 cents lower than this time a year ago.

As long as oil prices remain stable, Georgia drivers can expect modest movement at gas pumps.

The national average for a gallon of gas is unchanged at $3.14.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!