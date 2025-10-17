Gainesville woman charged with vehicular homicide after falling asleep at the wheel

HALL COUNTY, GA — A Gainesville woman is charged with first degree vehicular homicide after falling asleep behind the wheel and crashing head on into another car.

Hall County police saying Angelica Cruz was driving southbound on Cleveland Highway when she crossed the center line and slammed head on into a Ford Explorer.

A passenger in that SUV, 31-year-old D’wayne O’neil Smith, was killed.

Cruz was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries then taken to jail where she was charged in the wreck.