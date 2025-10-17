Local

Gainesville woman charged with vehicular homicide after falling asleep at the wheel

Gainesville woman charged with vehicular homicide after falling asleep at the wheel FILE PHOTO. (Matt Gush/Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)

HALL COUNTY, GA — A Gainesville woman is charged with first degree vehicular homicide after falling asleep behind the wheel and crashing head on into another car.

Hall County police saying Angelica Cruz was driving southbound on Cleveland Highway when she crossed the center line and slammed head on into a Ford Explorer.

A passenger in that SUV, 31-year-old D’wayne O’neil Smith, was killed.

Cruz was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries then taken to jail where she was charged in the wreck.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!