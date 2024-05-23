Ga. woman who got sick on cruise, now stuck in Dominican Republic on life support

A Georgia grandmother is stuck in a Dominican Republic hospital on life support, and her family is pleading for help to get her back to a hospital in the U.S.

Loretta Cox, 54, and her husband took a Carnival Cruise to the Bahamas on Sunday.

On Tuesday, the family said Cox became ill.

Fluid built up in her lungs, and she couldn’t breathe. The ship dropped her off in the Dominican Republic.

Her family said they paid nearly $28,000 to transport her via ambulance to the hospital and then get her into a room in the Intensive Care Unit.

She is now on a ventilator, and her family said doctors there cannot treat Cox because they don’t take her insurance. Staying in that hospital costs $4,000 a day.

Cox needs to get a medical flight back to the U.S. for treatment, but the quote for that service is more than $23,000.

Traditional crowdfunding websites can take several days to turn the cash around to families. In this case, the family said they have to use other means to get the money fast to provide funds to the medical flight company upfront.

Loved ones and strangers have already donated $14,000 toward Cox’s flight.

If you want to help, you can Zelle a donation to her daughter’s number: 706-616-0147, or you can send a donation through Cash App to the ‘cashtag’: $AldesBrooks.

©2024 Cox Media Group