GA woman accused of stabbing couple to death, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff

BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. — A Georgia woman has been arrested after police say she stabbed two family members to death, WJCL reports.

Bloomingdale Police responded to reports of a stabbing around midnight Wednesday.

Shirley Doulin, 62, and James Doulin, 61, were both found with critical wounds.

Shirley Doulin died at the scene, according to WJCL. James Doulin died on the way to the hospital.

Officers arrested the suspect, Holly Marie Scott, 35, at a nearby QuikTrip gas station.

Family members told WJCL that the victims and the suspect are related. It’s unclear how.

Police have not determined a motive for the stabbing.


