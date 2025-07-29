GA Senator Warnock to reintroduce voting rights bill named for Congressman John Lewis

ATLANTA, GA — Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock is reintroducing the Senate version of The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act to protect voters from discrimination and strengthen voting rights.

“The last time it passed, George W. Bush, a Republican, was President. It passed the Senate without a single “No” vote,” Warnock said. “The question becomes, what has changed?”

His effort comes as Texas pushes a special session to redraw its voting maps to give Republicans a better chance of picking up more seats.

“We are literally in a fight for the life of the Republic. We’re in a fight to make sure that everybody has a voice,” said Warnock.

It would replace the Voting Rights Act gutted by the Supreme Court. The Act, passed in 1965, had required areas with a history of racial discrimination to get federal approval before changing voting laws.