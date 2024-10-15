GA smashes early voting records way before deadline before polls close

ATLANTA — Tuesday is the first day of early voting in Georgia and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says he’s expecting record-breaking turnout.

Raffensperger held a news conference at the Georgia State Capitol on Tuesday morning.

He said that by 10:25 a.m., 71,054 Georgians have already cast their votes at polling places across the state.

“It looks like this is going to be a record-breaking first day of early voting,” Raffensperger said.

As of noon, the count is over 90,000.

He qualified his statement by saying they never make predictions on behalf of voters, but he’s confident there will be strong voter turnout for the first day.

The early voting period for the November general election runs until Friday, November 1.

If you don’t cast your vote in that time period, you’ll have to head to the polls on Election Day: Tuesday, November 5.