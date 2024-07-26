Local

Ga. man who shot at deputies injured after deputies fire back

By WSBTV.com News Staff

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting near the Georgia coast.

On Friday, a man in McIntosh County made suicidal comments to a dispatcher which resulted in deputies arriving at his home.

When deputies arrived, the man identified as 75-year-old Allen Barrett was holding a gun.

Deputies said while they were negotiating with Barrett, he shot at them. Then, deputies shot back at Barrett, injuring him.

Barrett was rushed to the hospital. The current extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

The GBI is now investigating this incident.

