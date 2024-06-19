GA Hyundai plant announces first production vehicle will be all-electric SUV

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America has announced that the first production vehicle to roll off the line at the new Metaplant in southeast Georgia will be the 2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5.

The 2025 model of the all-electric SUV has yet to be officially unveiled in North America.

The company is currently training and preparing to begin production later this year at their first dedicated Electric-Vehicle (EV) mass-production plant in Bryan County, Georgia.

The new plant will eventually be the sole facility building IONIQ 5 models for the U.S. market.

The IONIQ 5 is Hyundai’s best-selling EV.

The company also plans to produce additional vehicles at the plant.

It will eventually produce Hyundai, Genesis, and Kia vehicles.

In 2022, Gov. Brian Kemp announced that Hyundai Mobis would invest $926 million in the plant, bringing at least 1,500 jobs to Bryan County.

“When we celebrated the groundbreaking of Hyundai’s new electric vehicle and battery manufacturing facility in Bryan County, we knew it would unleash transformational job creation and investment in that entire region of our state,” Gov. Kemp said. “As we announce the second supplier in just two weeks to locate in that area, we’re excited to see their impact on the surrounding communities and the growing list of other job creators that will soon follow.”



