Morgan County boy thought he was drinking soda. Why a middle school worker has now been charged

MORGAN COUNTY, Ga. — A paraprofessional is no longer employed after a student allegedly found a liquid that wasn’t soda in a bottle.

On Thursday, around 1:15 p.m., deputies were called to Morgan County Middle School regarding an employee having alcohol at the school.

When deputies arrived, they were told a male student had taken a Mountain Dew from Alexandra “Nicole” Ligon Lambert, 39, possession.

Officials said after the student drank it, he realized that the liquid inside the bottle was something other than Mountain Dew.

The student reportedly told another teacher who asked the paraprofessional about the liquid.

Lambert was then brought to the principal’s office, where she admitted to bringing a water bottle full of vodka to school, stating that it was an accident, according to officials.

Lambert took a breathalyzer test, which returned positive for alcohol, registering a 0.259. She was also informed that she could not leave the school driving, being that she was allegedly three times over the legal limit.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the assistant principal found an empty water bottle that contained residue of an alcoholic beverage in the trash can where the student threw it away.

Lambert was arrested and charged with a citation for city ordinance disorderly conduct, which involved public drunkenness. She was transported to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Adult Detention Facility.

Morgan County Charter Schools sent the following statement to parents and guardians last week:

“The Middle School administration was informed today of a potential issue involving an employee’s water bottle containing alcohol. Law enforcement was promptly notified and an investigation ensued. It was subsequently confirmed that alcohol was indeed present, leading to the immediate arrest of the employee by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. As this is a personnel matter, we cannot provide further comments at this time, but we can confirm that the individual is no longer employed with our district.

The safety of our staff and students is paramount, and we take all incidents seriously. We have zero tolerance for any behavior that could jeopardize their well-being. We will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement and appreciate the support of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.”