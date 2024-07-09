GA 2-year-old dead after shooting himself as parents shopped for fireworks in Walmart parking lot

DOUGLAS, Ga. — A 2-year-old Georgia boy is dead after he accidentally shot himself in the head in a Walmart parking lot as his parents shopped for fireworks.

The incident happened in Douglas on July 3.

According to WALB, Nakyzi Odums’ parents were shopping at a fireworks stand in the parking lot when they heard a pop and found the child with a gunshot wound to the face. He died Saturday.

“He smiled brightly, laughed wholeheartedly, loved unconditionally,” his grandmother wrote on a GoFundMe set up to help with his funeral expenses.

It’s unclear if anyone is facing charges. Douglas is in Coffee County in south Georgia.

You can contribute to the GoFundMe here.