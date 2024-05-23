Funeral plans set for 21-year-old killed in I-75 crash while heading to graduation party

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Family and friends will pay tribute this week to a 21-year-old driver and Kennesaw State student killed in a crash.

Aimee Odom died on Sunday after her car was hit during a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 75. Four members of a Bartow County family also died in the crash.

Odom’s family will hold a visitation on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and memorial service for her on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Owen Funeral Home in Cartersville.

The family asks people who attend to wear pink, Aimee’s favorite color, and make a donation to the Georgia Innocence Project in lieu of Flowers. A live stream will be available on the funeral home’s website.

Friends said that Odom was on her way to another friend’s house for a graduation party but never made it.

“My husband and my daughter and I left our house and went to go find her and drove up on the accident,” her friend said.

Odom’s friends and family said they are still in disbelief.

“Aimee is just a wonderful person. A lovely soul, super-outgoing and completely generous,” the friend said. “This is definitely a big hit for our community.”

Odom grew up in Cartersville, where she played golf, ran track and served on the yearbook committee at her high school. The 21-year-old decided to study UX design at Kennesaw State University.

She also worked at the Tellus Science Museum and a local golf club.

“She loved being active and enjoyed golf, hiking, snow skiing, fishing and horseback riding,” her family wrote in her obituary.

Odom’s family also wrote that Odom loved to explore new things and meet new people.

“People of any age were the very most important thing in Aimee’s life. She especially loved being in groups or gatherings of any size and also being part of the Cartersville community. People she knew were like family to her and she was a part of so many families.”

The crash is still under investigation.