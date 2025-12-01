Local

Fundraiser made to help Georgia police officer whose home was destroyed in fire

By Miles Montgomery
Paulding County house fire (Paulding County Fire Rescue Department)
HIRAM, GA — An effort is underway to help raise money for a north Georgia police officer and his family who lost their home to a fire on Thanksgiving day.

On Nov. 27, multiple Paulding County Fire Rescue crews responded to a residential fire on Baywood Crossing in Hiram.

Paulding County Fire and Rescue officials say, “strong winds made conditions especially difficult, but our firefighters did an outstanding job knocking down the blaze and—most importantly—preventing it from spreading to neighboring homes."

Hiram Police Deputy Chief Josh Lonergan says they have collected $3,500 through the Paulding Public Safety Appreciation, Inc which is a Georgia-based nonprofit organization.

“They have a long road to go. The good part is that they are all safe. No one was injured. But they lost a lot right here at the holiday time,” Lonergan said.

Officials say 100% of the proceeds will go towards supporting the officer and his family. For those interested in donating, click the link here or on the Hiram Police Department’s Facebook page.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Miles Montgomery

Miles Montgomery

Digital Content Producer

