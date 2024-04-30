The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department and Atlanta Police Department will be receiving first responder ‘Kits For Kids’.

The kits include a disposable flat sheet with activities on it, and other reusable activities and toys to help children cope during traumatic situations.

Fulton Sheriff’s Department, Atlanta police receiving first responder ‘Kits For Kids’ (Fulton Sheriff’s Department)

Co-creator James Fisher Davis tells 95.5 WSB’s Michelle Wright the kits will help “alleviate some of the issues we’re dealing with, or at least distract” children while authorities interact with adults in first responder situations.

As of Tuesday, about 200 first responder ‘Kits For Kids’ were being assembled. They are designed to be great tools for officers to connect and build rapport with kids.

Co-creator Kevin Gatlin says the zip pack includes toys, games and puzzles. “The product is really unique,” Gatlin adds, “and it has a long shelf life.

“They can make a really big impact on how the child perceives the first responder during those critical times.”

