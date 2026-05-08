Fulton County sheriff requests GBI investigation after inmate loses limbs in custody

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat is calling for an independent investigation after a former inmate said he suffered severe medical complications following a stay at the Fulton County Jail that resulted in multiple amputations.

Rashaad Muhammad, 33, said he was arrested Aug. 11 and used a cane to walk while taking medication regularly for a blood condition.

Labat said what has been reported about Muhammad is “deeply troubling and heartbreaking.”

Labat said any time a person suffers serious medical complications while in custody, it demands scrutiny and accountability.

Labat said he has requested an independent investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Muhamaad also told commissioners he warned jail staff about the seriousness of his condition.

“I told everybody, I need my medicine because it’s that serious. If I don’t have this antibiotic I can get really sick in here and go septic,” Muhammad said.

He said he experienced symptoms including vomiting bile and losing the ability to stand, and that his requests for medical attention were ignored for several days.

Muhammad said he ultimately went into septic shock and was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he fell into a coma. He said both of his hands and legs were amputated following his hospitalization.

Calls for an investigation have grown as questions remain about the circumstances surrounding his condition after leaving custody. Other state leaders have also called for an outside review of the case.

Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. previously said the sheriff’s office has already contacted the GBI regarding the matter.

“I spoke with Sheriff Labat and he has contacted and reached out to the GBI to see if this is something that they in fact can investigate,” Arrington said.

Arrington also said, “I can’t return that man’s limbs. The issue of an investigation, we’ll take a vote on it at some point.”

Attorney Ben Crump, who represents Muhammad, is also calling for an independent investigation into inmate medical care at the Fulton County Jail.

The case remains under review.