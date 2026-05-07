Calls grow for investigation after former inmate loses limbs following jail stay

FULTON COUNTY, GA — A Fulton County Commission meeting led to heated exchanges between commissioners as they discussed accountability surrounding the medical care of a jail inmate who later underwent multiple amputations.

The discussion centered around the case of former inmate Rashaad Muhamaad, who says he repeatedly asked for medication while incarcerated at the Fulton County Jail last August. Muhamaad says the lack of access to medicine during an 11-day stay led to his hospitalization, a coma, and the amputation of both lower legs and several fingers.

“Days passed and I didn’t get my medicine. I asked the C-O’s, I asked everybody, whoever I could talk to, ‘can I please get my medicine, I’m starting to get sick,’” Muhamaad said.

Muhamaad also told commissioners he warned jail staff about the seriousness of his condition.

“I told everybody, I need my medicine because it’s that serious. If I don’t have this antibiotic I can get really sick in here and go septic,” Muhamaad said.

Several commissioners are now calling for action and accountability. Commissioner Bob Ellis called on the governor’s office to step in and investigate Sheriff Pat Labat.

“Custody of a defendant, pending trial of the county we’re in where the offense was committed, and the responsibility for safe and sure confinement is that of the sheriff,” Ellis said.

Ellis also said, “I’ve been personally targeted and attacked. I’m tired of it, the citizens are tired of it, and we do need accountability.”

Commission Vice Chair Khadijah Abdur-Rahman also called on residents to contact the governor’s office to consider suspending Sheriff Labat.

“I cannot and will not sit in silence while the performance of the sheriff’s office continues to deteriorate to a level that can only be described as unconstitutional and dangerous,” Abdur-Rahman said.

Other commissioners argued the issue should be handled through an outside investigation. Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. said the sheriff’s office has already contacted the GBI about reviewing the case.

“I spoke with Sheriff Labat and he has contacted and reached out to the GBI to see if this is something that they in fact can investigate,” Arrington said.

Arrington also said, “I can’t return that man’s limbs. The issue of an investigation, we’ll take a vote on it at some point.”

Attorney Ben Crump, who represents Muhamaad, is also calling for an independent investigation into inmate medical care at the Fulton County Jail.

WSB Radio has reached out to the sheriff’s office for comment.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.