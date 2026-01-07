Fulton County seeks volunteers for 2026 homeless population count

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Fulton County is calling for volunteers to help with a count of the county’s homeless population later this month.

The Fulton County Department of Community Development says the upcoming 2026 Point in Time Count is a critical effort to better understand the scope of homelessness in the community and support ongoing work to end it.

Volunteers are needed to gather information from people staying in emergency shelters or transitional housing, as well as those sleeping outdoors or in places such as vehicles or abandoned buildings. Participants will also distribute essential items, including hats, gloves, socks, and toiletries.

Street canvassing is scheduled for the nights of January 22 and January 23 in both South and North Fulton. County officials say volunteers will have the opportunity to hear stories firsthand, helping the count reflect the compassion of the community.

Volunteer registration closes January 15. Those interested can sign up here.

WSB Radio’s Cheryl Castro contributed to this story.