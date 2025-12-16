Fulton County opens facility to aid residents with developmental disabilities

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Officials in Fulton County held a ribbon cutting ceremony on a newly designed south training center that aids residents with developmental disabilities.

The new, 13,000 sq. foot state-of the-art facility will provide a safe space for residents with developmental disabilities to access vocational and life-training skills, therapy sessions and other services.

“We are so thankful and grateful that collectively, we are creating and are continuing to create access points for equity and inclusion in Fulton County,” said Fulton County Chief Operating Officer Dr. Pamela Roshell.

The nine-month renovation cost the county $6 million.