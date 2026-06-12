Fulton County man convicted on 24 counts of animal cruelty

FULTON COUNTY, GA — A Fulton County man has been convicted on 24 counts of animal cruelty after authorities said he was recorded punching dogs in his driveway.

The solicitor general’s office said multiple videos were recovered showing dogs being thrown and appearing to go limp.

Fulton County police searched the home of Clarence Jones. Officers said they found 23 dogs in poor condition at the residence.

Jones was convicted on all 24 counts.

Animal control officials and volunteers have been assisting with care for the animals.

Authorities said the video evidence was central to the case.