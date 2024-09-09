Local

Fulton County Jail inmate found dead at Atlanta City Detention Center, investigation underway

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office investigating the death of a Fulton County Jail inmate at the Atlanta City Detention Center.

On Monday, the FCSO said Michael Brandon Rivers, 43, was found unresponsive during a security round by a detention officer.

On June 5, 2024, Rivers was arrested by the Atlanta Police Department on a failure to appear warrant and was being held without bond.

The Atlanta Police Department will conduct a death investigation and Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on Rivers.

