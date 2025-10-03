Fulton County inmate on life support after jail beating, mother says

ATLANTA — The mother of a Fulton County inmate says her daughter is in critical condition after being brutally beaten inside the jail.

According to her mother, Gloria Buckner, 20-year-old Tyriana Ledbetter was found under her bed in her cell after being beaten and strangled. She is now on life support at Grady Memorial Hospital.

“There are marks all over her body, she’s unresponsive, I’m left to put the pieces together and find out what has really happened to my daughter and why no one even contacted me,” Buckner said.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said the sheriff and jail chaplain stayed with Ledbetter at the hospital until family members arrived.

Buckner says her daughter is mentally disabled, reads at a sixth-grade level, and should not have been placed in a cell with another inmate, 27-year-old Shania White. White is now facing aggravated assault and battery charges in connection with the beating.

Shania White (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

“My baby is on life support,” Buckner said. “And beat my baby like she was nothing.”

Ledbetter’s family says she is still struggling to breathe as she remains hospitalized in critical condition.

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story