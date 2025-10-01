Fulton County jail inmate critically injured after assault

FULTON COUNTY, GA — A Fulton County Jail inmate is in critical condition following an assault at the Rice Street facility.

Authorities say 27-year-old Shania White attacked fellow inmate 20-year-old Tyriana Ledbetter while in the jail. White faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault, battery, and tampering with evidence.

Ledbetter remains hospitalized from the attack.

According to a Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, the victim’s her family has been able to visit her and met with Sheriff Pat Labat to talk about the incident.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and that their thoughts are with Ledbetter’s loved ones as she continues to receive medical care.