Fulton County commissioners approve jail population reduction initiatives

FULTON COUNTY, GA — The Fulton County Board of Commissioners voted to move forward with several jail population reduction initiatives following a contentious debate.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat confirms that, adding that three of the five measures approved by commissioners are already in place.

“The public cannot comment on a public comment if they have not seen the plan,” said Dana Barrett.

“Not even the sheriff has seen it,” Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. said.

Despite criticism, several commissioners argued action is needed to address ongoing issues at the jail. Proposed steps include increasing the use of ankle monitors, lowering certain bond amounts, and creating a “last chance diversion hub.”

“To be clear: the Sheriff’s Office operating budget approved by the County is approximately $156.6 million, reflecting a 1% reduction from our proposed budget, despite ongoing and good-faith discussions with County leadership about preserving essential public safety resources,” Sheriff Labat said in a statement.

Vice Chair Khadijah Abdur-Rahman said it was time to move beyond discussion.

“We do a whole bunch of talking about nothing,” she said. “Everybody down here has a valid point. Everyone from the solicitor, the sheriff, the judge and everything. But when are we going to do the verb word action? The time for talking is over.”

Sheriff Labat released the following statement: