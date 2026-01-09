Fulton County commissioner announces she’s running for chair of the commission

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Fulton County Commissioner Mo Ivory announced Friday morning she plans to run for chair of the commission.

Ivory current represents District 4, which covers the southeast part of the county.

She will face off with current District 5 commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr, and Chairman Robb Pitts in May’s Democratic primary.

Five of the board’s seven seats will go to voters this year.

Ivory says the realities of the disconnect between the scale of Fulton County’s resources and the outcomes residents experience every day are what made her begin her run for Chair.

“When I came into county government, it became clear very quickly that too many systems were not working the way they should for the people we serve,” Ivory said. “Day after day, I saw where we were falling short—whether it was in public safety, healthcare access, court operations, or transparency around how taxpayer dollars are spent.”