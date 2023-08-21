Fulton County breaks ground on new crisis center to help those in need

ATLANTA — Fulton County broke ground on a new crisis center in Atlanta on Monday.

The center is located on Metropolitan Parkway in southwest Atlanta and will be the first publicly funded Behavioral Health Crisis Center located in Fulton County.

Fulton County has seen increases in deaths from suicide and drug use in recent years, according to a news release. Officials think this facility will help curb some of these problems.

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners allocated $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the construction of the center.

The center will have 24 beds and 16 observation chairs and will provide crisis services 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It is expected to serve at least 5,000 people a year, according to a news release.

A ‘living room’ model will be used for patients with lower acuity, to help them receive services while allowing other patients to still receive assistance.

The renovated facility will also incorporate community meeting space for surrounding neighborhoods.

The center is expected to be completed in early 2024.

For more information about the new Behavioral Health Crisis Center, call the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities at 404-613-7013.

©2023 Cox Media Group