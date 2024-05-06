Fulton Co. Jail inmate suffers serious injuries after falling through stairs in housing unit

ATLANTA — An inmate inside the Fulton County Jail is has suffered serious injuries after falling through housing unit stairs, authorities confirm.

The jail released the following statement:

“On Saturday night, a detainee fell from the stairs in a housing unit and is in critical condition. The incident is under investigation. Preliminary findings indicate there is no foul play suspected. There is no other information to release at this time.”

Last month, two men reportedly died inside of the jail.

Travis Landrey was found dead in his cell on April 10. A preliminary investigation determined Landrey’s death to have been a suicide.

Just days earlier, Leonard Fortner, 37, was attacked shortly before 6:30 p.m. He was stabbed multiple times in what is called the “day room” of the housing zone. He was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

“The Fulton County Jail is in crisis, and it has been for decades,” Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said.

