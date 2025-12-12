FTC releases list of states with most robocall complaints

WASHINGTON, DC — The Federal Trade Commission releases its list of the states with the most robocall complaints.

Georgia ranks #14th in the nation with more than 89,690 complaints.

Most of the calls Georgians were complaining about were concerning reducing debt, imposters, and calls about medical or prescription plans.

Arizona tops the list of states with the most robocall complaints.

According to data released by the FTC, its National Do Not Call Registry said it fielded over 2.6 million complaints in 2025.

Despite a jump in complaints this year, FTC data shows the number is currently well below levels in 2021 when roughly five million complaints were filed.