‘Friend to people from all walks of life:’ Community mourns loss of GA high school teacher, coach

FANNIN COUNTY, Ga. — Tragedy has struck a Georgia community again after a high school teacher died two weeks after a student’s death.

The Fannin County community is showing their love and support for the family of 39-year-old Shawn Ades. On Friday, the Fannin County High School teacher and coach died after suffering from a fatal heart attack.

According to the school’s website, Ades was a social studies teacher and track and field coach.

On Monday, Fannin County High School facility, staff and students wore their Rebel gear to show their love for the Ades family. They used the #WEAREFANNIN.

On Tuesday, Fannin County Middle School spread the love and support as well.

FCMS is wearing our Rebel Gear and showing our love and support for the Ades family today. #WEAREFANNIN 💙🤍 Posted by Fannin County Middle School on Monday, April 15, 2024

Ades centered his life around family and community, his obituary states.

“He was a friend to people from all walks of life and saw the best in others. As a teacher and coach, he mentored students and pushed his players to become better men. He was a devoted father, husband, brother, and son who loved boldly,” according to his obituary.

Ades’ memorial service will be held Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Fannin County Performing Arts Center.

To help support the Ades family, donations are being accepted for meals. Click here to donate.

Ades’s death follows the passing of a Fannin County High School student who died earlier this month.

John Holsonback, a junior at Fannin County High School and a member of the Fannin County Rebels football team died after an accident with a semi-truck. Details regarding the accident were not released.