Local

Fried says wearing Braves’ uniform ‘means everything’

Wild Card Series - Atlanta Braves v San Diego Padres - Game 2 SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 02: Max Fried #54 of the Atlanta Braves talks with Manager Brian Snitker #43 against the San Diego Padres during the first inning in Game Two of the Wild Card Series at Petco Park on October 02, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images) (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — The Atlanta Braves’ season ended on Wednesday night after the San Diego Padres swept them in the National League Wild Card Series.

The coaching staff and players will take some time to reflect on the season before the organization turns the focus to the offseason.

The front office once again has another tough free agent decision to make. World Series winner and All-Star pitcher Max Fried is expected to become a free agent.

Following the departures of Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson in recent years, fans can’t help but wonder if Fried pitched his final game for Atlanta on Wednesday.

What has it meant to Fried to wear a Braves uniform?

“To me, it means everything. It’s the organization that traded for me and gave me an opportunity to come to the big leagues and be an established big league player. Everyone from my teammates here to the coaching staff, front office, organization, fans, city. Obviously don’t know what’s going to happen. But I have absolutely, you know, loved every moment of it and hope to have many more.”

Fried pitched only two innings in the Braves loss on Wednesday. A comebacker from Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. hit Fried in his left hip just two batters into the game.

Fried finished the night after he surrendered eight hits, five earned runs and two strikeouts.

“I think that when he got hit on the hip, as the inning wore on, it affected him, which, to no fault of his own, because when he started out, I was like, ‘Oh boy, this is going to be pretty good here.’ I think the longer he was out there, the worse it got,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said.

If this is it for Fried and the Braves, it’s been quite the journey for the former Padres first-round draft pick.

Atlanta acquired him as part of a six-player deal back in Dec. 2014. Three years later, he made his MLB debut on Aug. 8, 2017. The left-hander rose through the rotation with a nasty curveball and became a fixture for the Braves by 2019.

The defining moment of Fried’s career with the Braves came during the 2021 World Series run. Despite getting hit in the ankle early on, Fried pitched lights outs against the Houston Astros in Game 6 to clinch the World Series title.

For career accolades, Fried made the All-Star Game in 2022 and 2024 and won three Gold Glove Awards and a Silver Slugger.


0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!