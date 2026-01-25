Freezing rain and sleet create hazardous conditions in Cherokee and Hall counties

An icy mix of freezing rain and sleet has created dangerous road conditions in parts of north Georgia, particularly in Cherokee and Hall counties.

Officials say the winter weather has left roads coated with an icy glaze, raising concerns about worsening conditions before the storm moves out of the area.

Hall County Emergency Management Director Zach Brackett warned that additional impacts are expected as more winter weather moves in.

“We’re expecting additional freezing rain to impact the area, as well as deteriorating roads and power lines and trees,” Brackett said.

Brackett said while the amount of precipitation has not been significant, the way it has accumulated is creating serious problems.

“Though it wasn’t a lot of rain, it’s compacted, meaning it’ll have to warm up before it breaks apart,” he said.

The wintry mix has left behind hazardous conditions just north of metro Atlanta. Officials say the combination of freezing rain and sleet has created road conditions not seen in some time across Cherokee and Hall counties.

“It’s not a large amount of sleet as far as depth, but it’s been compacted and it’s frozen solid as a sheet of ice on most of our roads,” Brackett said.

Brackett said road crews have been working around the clock to keep up with the icy conditions, but downed tree limbs and power lines continue to add to the disruption as the storm continues.

WSB Radio’s Tina Douglas contributed to this story.