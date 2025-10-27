Local

Free vaccinations offered for COVID-19, flu across metro Atlanta

By WSB Radio News Staff
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 29: In this photo illustration, Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 (L) and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines fill their syringes at Borinquen Health Care Center on May 29, 2025 in Miami, Florida. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that he will no longer recommend that healthy children and pregnant people get COVID-19 shots.
By WSB Radio News Staff

MARIETTA, GA — For those who are interested in being extra cautious, free vaccines are being offered for flu, COVID-19, pneumonia and shingles across metro Atlanta.

In-Community partnered with Walgreens to offer the vaccinations, with the clinic on Monday being offered at the Art and Food Day Program on South Marietta Parkway in Marietta. It will be held until 1 p.m., officials add.

Officials say Walgreens will process medicaid or insurance information during online registration or at walk-in appointments.

Those without insurance are also welcomed with no charge.

