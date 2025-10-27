Free vaccinations offered for COVID-19, flu across metro Atlanta

MARIETTA, GA — For those who are interested in being extra cautious, free vaccines are being offered for flu, COVID-19, pneumonia and shingles across metro Atlanta.

In-Community partnered with Walgreens to offer the vaccinations, with the clinic on Monday being offered at the Art and Food Day Program on South Marietta Parkway in Marietta. It will be held until 1 p.m., officials add.

Officials say Walgreens will process medicaid or insurance information during online registration or at walk-in appointments.

Those without insurance are also welcomed with no charge.