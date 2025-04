CARROLL COUNTY, GA — The National Weather Service now confirms four tornadoes touched down in metro Atlanta during Monday’s storms.

Crews now confirm an EF0 hit Carroll County just after 12:00 p.m.

The tornado traveled more than five miles in six minutes with winds as high as 75 miles per hour.

It touched down in the Lowell Road area.

The weather service has already confirmed tornadoes in Fayette, Coweta, and Henry counties.