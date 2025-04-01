Tornado confirmed in Metro Atlanta: EF-1 twister causes damage in Henry and Clayton Counties

HENRY COUNTY, GA — The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in metro Atlanta during Monday’s round of severe storms, leaving a trail of fallen trees and damaged property across several counties.

The tornado, with estimated winds of up to 90 miles per hour, first touched down shortly after 1 p.m. near I-75 and Jodeco Road in Henry County. The storm moved eastward, taking down numerous trees, including one that crashed onto a home near Highland Drive and Meadowbrook Drive.

Roughly 40 trees were reported down along Brannan Road, contributing to widespread debris and cleanup efforts.

In nearby Clayton County, residents are also assessing the damage. Neighbors Chris Dickerson and Diane Moore described the frightening moments the storm hit their community.

“The storm came through and just wiped it over,” said Dickerson, referring to the 50-foot tree that came down in their neighborhood. Moore added, “And then I heard a loud crash, and then it was over.”

Despite the significant property damage, including trees crashing into homes, no injuries have been reported.

“The building can be rebuilt, but life can’t be,” Moore reflected. Dickerson agreed, emphasizing, “That’s the main thing; your house can be fixed, but you can’t.”

Additional reports of downed trees came in from Coweta and Carroll counties as the storm system moved through the region.

The National Weather Service continues to assess the full scope of Monday’s severe weather across Georgia.