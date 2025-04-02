Fourth Fort Stewart soldier who died during training exercise in Lithuania identified

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA — The fourth soldier from Georgia’s Fort Stewart who died during a training mission in Lithuania has been identified.

He’s identified as 28-year-old staff Sgt. Troy Knutson-Collins of Battle Creek, Michigan. His body was recovered on Tuesday.

Knutson-Collins was an artillery mechanic and spent seven years in the army. He arrived at Fort Stewart in February of 2018 and was previously deployed to Korea.

“The pain we feel from this loss is insurmountable,” said Lt. Col. Erick Buckner, 1st Bn., 41st FAR commander. “Staff Sgt. Knutson-Collins was well loved throughout our unit and a brother to all. He was an expert, an incredibly talented mechanic and a warrior. We will never forget his dedication to his unit, his family and his country.”

U.S. Army officials previously identified Sgt. Jose Duenez Jr., 25, of Joliet, Illinois, Sgt. Edvin F. Franco, 25, of Glendale, California and Pfc. Dante D. Taitano, 21, of Dededo, Guam.

Knutson-Collins, Duenez, and Franco have all been posthumously promoted to the rank of Staff Sergeant.

“Although we are relieved to have found all our Dogface Soldiers, it does not make the pain of their loss any less,” said Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie, 3rd Inf. Div. commanding general.