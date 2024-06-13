Local

Fourth earthquake in a week hits Lake Lanier area

For the fourth time in the last seven days, a small earthquake has hit the Buford area around Lake Lanier.

The U.S. Geological Survey said this one was a 2.2 magnitude earthquake. It hit shortly after 7:15 a.m. Thursday.

A 2.0 magnitude quake hit the same area on Sunday. Last Thursday night, a 2.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Buford.

Most earthquakes less than 3.0 magnitude are typically not felt, according to our partners at Channel 2.

Thursday’s earthquake was about 5.5 miles below the surface of the ground.

