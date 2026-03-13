Four separate fires in 12-hour period under investigation in metro Atlanta county

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services says crews responded to four separate structure fires in the Canton area over a 12-hour period between Thursday evening and Friday morning.

The first fire occurred shortly after 8 p.m. on Thursday on Killian Street, according to Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services. Firefighters found an active fire inside the residence. During the search, they located a family dog, Zeus, who had already passed away.

Crews assisted the family in respectfully burying the dog, with neighbors offering support and prayers, according to the department.

Just before 9 p.m., firefighters responded to a fire on Meridian Street. The flames were limited to the exterior of the home and were quickly contained.

A third fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. Friday at a Waffle House on Marietta Highway. Smoke was coming from an HVAC unit, but crews put out the flames before significant damage occurred.

The fourth fire occurred around 8:30 a.m. Friday on Royal Crescent Terrace. Working smoke alarms alerted residents to a fire developing in their garage, allowing everyone to escape safely. Crews quickly extinguished the fire.

No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported, Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services said.

“Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services would like to remind residents that working smoke alarms save lives,” officials said. “Ensure smoke alarms are installed on every level of your home and inside sleeping areas, and test them monthly. Families should also practice a home fire escape plan so everyone knows how to get out quickly and safely in the event of a fire.”

All four fires remain under investigation.